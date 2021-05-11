Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $24.68 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.03 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

