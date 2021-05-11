Waves (WAVES) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $32.89 or 0.00058646 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $469.19 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00044387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,074,614 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

