Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

