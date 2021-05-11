Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.