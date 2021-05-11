Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.