Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 920 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 242.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

