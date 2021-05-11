Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

MOH stock opened at $268.74 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

