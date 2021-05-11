Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CorMedix by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $309.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

