Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco India ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIN. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

