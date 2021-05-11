WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. 44,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,682. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

