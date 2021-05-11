Wedbush Comments on Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.56 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPZM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of EPZM opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

