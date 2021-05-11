Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS):

4/29/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00.

4/15/2021 – Reliance Steel & Aluminum is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $175.68 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

