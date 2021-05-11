Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W. R. Berkley (WRB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) recently:

4/28/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

NYSE WRB opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,624,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

