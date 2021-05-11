Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/17/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.29. 757,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.49. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$60.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,800. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

