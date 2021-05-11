Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Southern (SO)

The Southern (NYSE: SO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

SO stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

