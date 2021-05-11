Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

