WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.56.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WCC stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

