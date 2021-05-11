WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $119.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.56.

WESCO International stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

