WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $119.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.56.
WESCO International stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.
In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.