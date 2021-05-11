WeShow Token Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One WeShow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $98,012.36 and approximately $68.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00060745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00107723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.72 or 0.00804136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.13 or 0.09510501 BTC.

WeShow Token Coin Profile

WET is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

