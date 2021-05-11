West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$141.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFG. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of WFG stock traded down C$3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$101.66. 496,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,204. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
