West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$141.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFG. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WFG stock traded down C$3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$101.66. 496,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,204. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

