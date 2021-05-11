WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 3.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $7,959,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WestRock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WestRock by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 31,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

