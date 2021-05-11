WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.29 million and $407.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

