Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WPM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

