Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.14.

WPM opened at C$52.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,206.78. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

