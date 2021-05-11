White Pine Investment CO Buys Shares of 18,939 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

