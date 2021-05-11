White Pine Investment CO Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

