Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

