Wing Price Hits $42.00 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Wing has a market cap of $66.44 million and $15.74 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $42.00 or 0.00074506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,707,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,150 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

