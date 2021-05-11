WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Achieves $331.98 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $331.98 million and $218.41 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00831953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01212326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00715730 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

