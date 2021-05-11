Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $388,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,403. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.