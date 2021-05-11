Wix.com (WIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $362.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.64.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.