Wix.com (WIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $362.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.64.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
