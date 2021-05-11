Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $151.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Woodward traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $129.02, with a volume of 11322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,204 shares of company stock worth $15,865,995. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

