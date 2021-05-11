Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $494.84 or 0.00888410 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $950,589.48 and $5,499.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.00732762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00067026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00248727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.44 or 0.01201884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00741266 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

