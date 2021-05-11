WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $1,554,900.00 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

