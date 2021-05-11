WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$130.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$3.03 on Friday, reaching C$125.01. 46,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.22. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$124.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.61.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.