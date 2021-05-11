Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar Buys 93,500 Shares

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar bought 93,500 shares of Xander Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$16,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,462.78.
Shares of XND traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. 80,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Xander Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Xander Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.