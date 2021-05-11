Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar Buys 93,500 Shares

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar bought 93,500 shares of Xander Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$16,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,462.78.

Shares of XND traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. 80,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Xander Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

