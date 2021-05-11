Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $71.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,301,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 153,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 373.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. 2,781,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

