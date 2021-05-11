Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $865.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,465 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $119.59. 1,638,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

