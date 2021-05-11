Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Xinyi Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

