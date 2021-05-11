Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Xinyi Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

