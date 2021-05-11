XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

