YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

YETI opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 75,979 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

