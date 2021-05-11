Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

ALSN opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

