Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.73 Million

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report sales of $46.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.89 million and the lowest is $43.30 million. Amyris reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $397.89 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. 3,147,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amyris by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amyris by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.