Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

APDN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

APDN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.