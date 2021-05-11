Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $42.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.63 billion to $43.43 billion. AT&T posted sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $172.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $174.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.54 billion to $176.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 92,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 40,887,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

