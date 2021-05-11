Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $279.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $272.76 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $982.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

