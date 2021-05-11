Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

