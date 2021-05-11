Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.85. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

