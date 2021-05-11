Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $798.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce sales of $798.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.97 million and the highest is $825.76 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $690.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,244.55 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

