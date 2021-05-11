Zacks: Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

